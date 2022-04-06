Biden Gets Standing Ovation As He Puts Amazon On Notice That The Union Is Coming

Biden got a standing ovation at the North America’s Building Trades Union Legislative Conference when he was talking about unions and said Amazon, here we come.

Video:

Biden said, “That is why I created the task force to make sure the choice to belong to a union belongs to workers alone, and by the way. — By the way, Amazon here we come! Watch! Watch!”

According to the White House Pool Report as provided to PoliticusUSA:

Biden received loud applause and a standing ovation during his remarks at the top of the speech on Russia. When the president said “Amazon, here we come,” he also received loud cheers and a standing ovation. Biden also received a few standing ovations and loud applause when he talked about the need for the wealthy to “pay their fair share” in taxes. He also prompted laughs among the audience when he talked about “the last guy.”

Biden said that he wanted to be the most pro-union president in American history, and so far, he is walking the walk.

The President Of The United States is taking on one of the biggest corporations in the world and supporting the workers who are trying to organize and collectively bargain.

Biden isn’t whispering his support for organized labor behind closed doors. He is publicly throwing the weight of his bully pulpit behind workers and standing up for organized labor.

