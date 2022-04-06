Every Single House Judiciary Committee Republican Votes Against Bill To Fight Domestic Terrorism

Even after the 1/6 attack, every single Republican on the House Judiciary Committee voted against enhancing the government’s ability to fight domestic terrorism.

The Judiciary Committee passed the bill 21-17, but according to the office of chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) this is what Republicans voted against:

Create three offices—one each within the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation—to monitor, investigate and prosecute cases of domestic terrorism.

Codify the Domestic Terrorism Executive Committee, which would coordinate with United States Attorneys and other public safety officials to promote information sharing and ensure an effective, responsive, and organized joint effort to combat domestic terrorism.

Require DOJ, FBI, and DHS to provide training and resources to assist state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies in understanding, detecting, deterring, and investigating acts of domestic terrorism and white supremacy.

In a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, Chairman Nadler accused Republicans of siding with domestic extremists:

Republicans have once again showed their true colors when it comes to domestic terrorism. They simply cannot be trusted to keep our communities safe. Unlike the strawmen and conspiracy theories that Republicans use to scare the American people, the rise in domestic terrorism is real and continues to pose an alarming threat to houses of worship, educational institutions, and average, everyday Americans.

Their plan to confront domestic terrorism appears to be focused singularly on demonizing the National School Board Association. Meanwhile, Democrats are taking the fight straight to the white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and violent extremists that are terrorizing minority institutions and destabilizing our communities. My Republican colleagues like to talk tough on crime, but when they were presented with a bipartisan crime bill today, they sided with extremists instead of the American people.

Domestic terrorists, like the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol on 1/6, are a part of the base of the Republican Party. White supremacists and neo-Nazis support Trump and his party.

Republicans don’t want to crack down on domestic terrorists because doing so might hurt them in future elections.

When asked to choose between protecting their country or domestic extremists, every single Republican on the House Judiciary Committee chose the extremists.

