Marjorie Taylor Greene And 5 Other House Republicans Vote Against Preserving Russian War Crimes Evidence

The Putin GOP House caucus put itself front and center by voting against requiring the State Department to report and preserve Russian war crimes evidence.

The six House Republicans are:

Six GOP House members voted against a bill that would require the State Dept to report and preserve evidence of war crimes committed by Russian forces in Ukraine. Tom Massie (KY)

Scott Perry (PA)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA)

Warren Davidson (OH)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Paul Gosar (AZ) — Kristin Wilson (@kristin__wilson) April 6, 2022

Most of the names on this list should be very familiar to those who are following the 1/6 investigation because they either reportedly participated in Trump’s attempted coup (Perry and Banks) or they supported the domestic terrorists who attacked the Capitol.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has put the Putin GOP front and center. They are people who should be smart enough not to put themselves on display if they cared about being exposed as Putin sympathizers.

The logical conclusion is that they don’t care. These House Republicans are proud of their support for Putin, and they want everyone to know about it.

If a list were to be made of the Republicans in the House who would most likely support a Putin attack on democracy, the six names above would be a great place to start.

