Jamie Raskin Destroys Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Heckles Him

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for standing with Putin after she heckled him.

Video:

Raskin response Greene Heckling: The gentlelady said something about the Russian hoax… if she wants to continue to stand with Putin and his bloody invasion, she is free to do so and we understand there is a strong Trump/Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party.. pic.twitter.com/aZQMRe4FmJ — Acyn (@Acyn) April 6, 2022

Raskin said, “The gentlelady, I think, said something about the Russian hoax or Russian collusion. I accept the heckling, Mr. Speaker. That’s alright because she wants to continue to stand with Vladimir Putin and his brutal, bloody invasion against the people of Ukraine, she is free to do so, and we understand there is a strong Trump/Putin axis in the gentlelady’s party. She wants to continue to stand with Donald Trump/Vladimir Putin that’s her prerogative, but please do it on your own time forthwith.”

Greene also voted against a resolution that would require the State Department to collect and turn over evidence of Russian war crimes, so it is clear where Marjorie Taylor Greene stands.

Rep. Raskin destroyed her, and he did while staying within the rules of the House. He didn’t personally attack her or use her name. Raskin pointed out that Greene supported Putin and that she is free to do so, but not on his time, while he is speaking.

Marjorie Taylor Greene spends her time in Congress attempting to heckle and bully others. In internet terms, she is a troll, but in the future, she should try to be smarter in picking her battles and not go after the constitutional expert who is also investigating Trump’s coup and the Capitol attack.

