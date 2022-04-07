Trump Is Refusing To Turn Over Financial Docs So NY AG Moves To Hold Him In Contempt

New York Attorney General Letitia James has moved to hold Donald Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 a day for refusing to turn over documents.

The office of AG James said in a statement, “New York Attorney General Letitia James today took legal action to hold Donald J. Trump in contempt for his refusal to comply with a court order to produce documents in response to a subpoena served on him by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) as part of its ongoing investigation into his financial dealings. The motion for contempt, filed in New York County State Supreme Court, seeks to impose a $10,000 fine on Mr. Trump for every day that he continues to violate the court’s order to produce these documents.”

Attorney General James said, “The judge’s order was crystal clear: Donald J. Trump must comply with our subpoena and turn over relevant documents to my office, Instead of obeying a court order, Mr. Trump is trying to evade it. We are seeking the court’s immediate intervention because no one is above the law.”

Trump’s behavior is a reminder that people who are innocent don’t ignore subpoenas and risk being fined tens of thousands of dollars a day.

Ten thousand dollars a day is a lot of money, especially for a man who is trying to stall the turning over of financial documents until after the 2024 election.

Trump is going to have to turn over the documents, and it is refreshing to see him not be able to evade the law with zero consequences.

