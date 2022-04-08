Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene After She Reported Him to the Capitol Police

Television personality Jimmy Kimmel hit back at Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) after she reported him to the United States Capitol Police after he made a joke about her during a monologue that referenced the recent controversy at the Academy Awards when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock.

Kimmel had criticized Greene for referring to Republican Senators Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Mitt Romney (Utah) as “pro-pedophile,” referring to their respective announcements that they would join Democrats in voting to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court following more than a week of contentious confirmation hearings.

“This woman, Klan mom, is especially upset with the three Republican senators who said they’ll vote ‘yes’ on Ketanji Brown Jackson, who’s nominated for the Supreme Court,” Kimmel said. “She tweeted, ‘Murkowski, Collins and Romney are pro-pedophile. They just voted for KBJ.’ Wow, where is Will Smith when you really need him?”

Greene later said she’d reported Kimmel to the Capitol Police, a move that earned her further mockery from Kimmel.

Officer? I would like to report a joke. https://t.co/3ournv9RwG — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 6, 2022

“She called the police and reported this. Not only did she call the police—she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to for defending our Capitol against the insurrection,” Kimmel said, pointing to Greene’s record of backing insurrectionists who attacked the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021, as well as her decision to vote against awarding a Congressional Gold Medal to the officers who defended the Capitol.

“I wouldn’t call it an insurrection,” Greene told reporters at the time, justifying her vote.

You can watch Kimmel’s monologue below.

.@RepMTG reported me to the Capitol Police, so I reported her to Batman! pic.twitter.com/0vfsHywfNV — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) April 8, 2022

