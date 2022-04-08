The Washington Post Pushes Trump Candidacy By Hyping Fake Health Drama

The Washington Post built on their shadow campaign for Trump in 2024 by interviewing Trump and allowing him to say he may not run due to health.

The Washington Post did an interview with Trump where they let him manufacture some reality show style drama:

Trump said it was true he had told advisers that his health would factor into whether he would run again in 2024 but that he was currently in good health.

“You always have to talk about health. You look like you’re in good health, but tomorrow, you get a letter from a doctor saying come see me again. That’s not good when they use the word again,” he said.

“I don’t want to comment on running, but I think a lot of people are going to be very happy by my decision,” he said, adding: “Because it’s a little boring now.” Why Was The Washington Post Interviewing Trump? What has Donald Trump done that is relevant to the current news cycle? Trump is not an elected official or an announced candidate for president. Even his comments on current events don’t deserve a full interview in one of the top newspapers in the country. The Washington Post isn’t interviewing Barack Obama and George W. Bush and getting their thoughts on the events of the day. Obama does candidate endorsements in every cycle, but no one is sitting down with him. Don’t Let The Corporate Media Fool You With Click Bait Headlines While They Enable And Promote Trump. Donate to PoliticusUSA: The Post let Trump spin lies about the 1/6 attack and mostly played the role of a stenographer. Trump is under criminal investigation in multiple states, but instead of an interview focused on those very real issues, readers were given Trump attempting to create reality show-style drama about whether or not he will run. The Washington Post is moving right, and a fluff interview with Trump was a great way to give a platform to someone who tried to overthrow the government and will look to do so again in 2024.

