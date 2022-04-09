Former Federal Prosecutor Says It Was Always Trump’s Plan To Overturn The Election

Former federal prosecutor and CNN legal analyst Elie Honig said that Donald Trump Jr.’s texts show that the plan was always to overturn the election.

Video:

Honig told CNN’s Jim Acosta, “That’s the most interesting thing to me, the timing here. The fact that we now have it in writing. It is an established fact that as early as November 5th, the people around Donald Trump were planning to pull off this coup by very questionable legal means because it really puts the lie to the defense you’ll hear sometimes that he legitimately believed he won, they said. He believed there was evidence of election fraud. No. These texts made clear this was the plan all along. Win, lose or draw this is what they were going to do no matter what. That goes to the intent that Donald Trump and the people around him had.”

The plan was always to cheat. Some people will say of course it was always Trump’s plan to cheat, but having actual evidence in writing of the plan to cheat is much different legally than an opinion or a feeling that Trump might be trying to cheat.

The scheme goes back much further. Trump was laying the groundwork for his coup by spending months attack voting by mail. Trump needed to delegitimize the voting process so that he could steal the election.

Trump’s cries of stop the steal were really about enabling the steal, and his son’s texts prove it.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: