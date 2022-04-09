Marjorie Taylor Greene Is One Step Closer To Being Disqualified From Office

A federal judge signaled that the lawsuit seeking to disqualify Rep.Marjorie Taylor Greene from the ballot would be allowed to go forward.

CNN reported:

There is a great deal of evidence mostly from Greene herself, that she supported Trump’s coup. She supported the insurrection, and she supports the insurrectionists who are currently behind bars.

A similar lawsuit has been filed in Arizona to disqualify Reps. Gosar and Briggs from the state ballot for being insurrectionists.

From day one of her political career, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been an extremist who is seeking to attack and destroy democracy from the inside. Rep. Greene is a supporter of Putin and has taken numerous recent votes that have placed her opposition to democracy in the public record.

Greene’s attack on America could mean that she will be disqualified from running for office.