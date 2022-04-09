The FBI Investigating Trump For Theft Of Top Secret Documents

Classified documents ended up at Donald Trump’s private club, and the FBI is investigating how they got there.

The Washington Post reported:

The Justice Department has begun taking steps to investigate former president Donald Trump’s removal of presidential records to Mar-a-Lago — some of which were labeled “top secret,” people familiar with the matter said.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive matter, said the probe remained in the very early stages. It’s not yet clear if Justice Department officials have begun reviewing the materials in the boxes or seeking to interview those who might have seen them or been involved in assembling and moving them. Trump appears to have stolen gifts from foreign leaders. Somehow, fifteen boxes of classified information along with top-secret documents ended up at his residence. Is there any doubt that Trump is the most corrupt president in US history? The mainstream media consistently blames sloppiness for things being taken that didn’t belong to Donald Trump, but how often will the corporate media ignore Trump’s intent to steal.

The thefts aren’t happening by accident. One incident could be an oversight. Multiple instances happening on a continuing basis is a pattern.

Donald Trump thinks that laws don’t apply to him, so he ignores them and takes whatever he wants.

His overarching worldview was never more clear than when he tried to steal a presidential election.

Trump is a thief and should be treated as such.

