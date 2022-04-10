Ivanka Trump May Have Sold Out Her Dad As Liz Cheney Calls Testimony Helpful

1/6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) described Ivanka Trump’s testimony as helpful, which can’t be good news for her dad.

Video of Cheney:

Transcript via CNN’s State Of The Union:

TAPPER: Former President Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump testified in front of your committee for eight hours this week.

Was her testimony helpful? Did she shed any new light on those crucial hours while the attack was under way?

CHENEY: Certainly, her testimony was helpful, as has been the testimony of many hundreds of others who have appeared in front of the committee.

And I would just note that it really tells you why the fact that Dan Scavino and Peter Navarro have completely refused to cooperate the committee — to cooperate with the committee, why that was — is so clearly contemptuous, why we were right to move contempt charges against both of them.

It is — there’s absolutely no privilege in this country that is an absolute blanket immunity from having to come and testify, having to come and talk to a congressional committee, particularly under these circumstances. And so the committee is going to continue to work to get evidence and

testimony. And, again, we’re incredibly grateful, I have been incredibly grateful and, frankly, moved by the many, many people who have come before us because they know it’s their patriotic responsibility and duty to tell us about what happened and to make sure that it never happens again.

Ivanka Trump Was Helpful To The 1/6 Committee

Ivanka Trump was intially described as answering quesitons, so Cheney’s description of her does shed more light on any information that Trump’s daughter might have provided.

Ivanka Trump selling out her dad would be the most Trump thing that she could do. The fact that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner both spent hours talking to the 1/6 Committee can’t be good news for Donald Trump.

