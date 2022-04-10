Hypocrite Mitch McConnell Tells People With Student Loans To Pay Up

Mitch McConnell blew up the national debt with tax cuts for the rich but tells student borrowers they have to pay their debts.

Video of McConnell:

McConnell said, “Look, I think in this country it’s important to remind people that we all pay our debts. We all pay our debt and with regard to extending the moratorium, quoting Larry Summers again, he said it’s exactly the wrong thing to do in the middle of this overheated economy, producing this rampant inflation. This administration just can’t seem to get their act together on the economy. That’s why the American people are so down on the president. The economy, the precipitous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the domestic energy issue we’ve already been discussing, crime, problems in public education. This administration has really got its hands full and I think they’re headed toward a pretty good beating in the fall election.”

Trump and McConnell’s tax cuts for the rich added $7 trillion to the national debt. Mitch McConnell was not worried about paying for his gift to the wealthy and corporations, but the rules are different for people who have student loans.

If McConnell truly believed that the nation should pay its debts, he should vote to repeal the tax cuts for the rich.

Sen. McConnell’s hypocrisy should not be lost on anyone as voters go to the polls this fall. McConnell’s agenda is to give the richest Americans more while making everyone else pay.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: