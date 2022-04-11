Jim Jordan Humiliates Himself With Hysterical Biden Allegations

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) is humiliating himself as he is making bonkers accusations about the Bidens.

Jordan deleted his tweet, and replaced it, but nothing ever really goes away on the Internet:

But I was told it was 4.8 billion, Gym. 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/j7UIw5ducD — Carolyn from Maryland (@carolyn_from) April 11, 2022

Did you know that Hunter Biden is a billionaire? He’s not a billionaire. Actually, Hunter Biden’s net worth is not estimated at $4.8 million either, so Jordan is 0 for2.

Jordan’s claim that Hunter Biden shared bank accounts with Joe Biden also makes no sense. Why would a grown man be sharing bank accounts with a father that whom he is not in business with? It doesn’t make sense, but in the hysterical mind of Jim Jordan, it probably does.

Rep. Jordan’s desperation is growing. He and the other Trump surrogates have been unable to get the Hunter Biden story into the mainstream media. On Sunday, Jordan was touting his conspiracy theories on Maria Bartiromo’s Fox News show and on Newsmax.

Jordan can’t break this Biden smear out of the right-wing media bubble so his desperation is growing.

Anyone can list a bunch of vague bullet points on Twitter.

Republicans don’t care about Hunter Biden. They are using the President’s son as a bridge to attack Joe Biden.

President Biden has been in national politics for 50 years. If he had any skeletons in his closet, they would be well known by now.

Jim Jordan’s desperate pursuit of attention is humiliating and beneath a member of Congress.

