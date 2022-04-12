GOP Pollster Frank Luntz Says Republicans Are Sick of Trump’s Election Lies

Frank Luntz, the prominent Republican communications consultant and pollster, says members of the Republican Party are sick of former President Donald Trump constantly “rehashing” the 2020 general election, which he has continued to assert was fraudulent despite all evidence to the contrary.

“I don’t know a single Republican who was surprised by what Sununu said. He said what they were thinking,” Luntz said to The Daily Beast, referring to comments made by New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who called Trump “f*cking crazy” during the Gridiron Club’s annual dinner.

“They won’t say it [in public], but behind his back, they think he’s a child. They’re laughing at him,” Luntz added.

“Trump isn’t the same man he was a year ago,” he observed. “Even many Republicans are tired of going back and rehashing the 2020 election. Everybody else has moved on and in Washington, everyone believes he lost the election.”

Over the weekend, Trump held a rally in North Carolina and used his platform to continue to claim that the election was “rigged” and “stolen.”

Sununu, meanwhile, roasted Trump at the Gridiron Club dinner in D.C.

“I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution,” Sununu said. “But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”

