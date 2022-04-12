Tucker Carlson Tries To Claim He Has Never Been Vaccinated

Sorry, but people were under the impression that all Fox News employees were obligated to be vaccinated?

Perhaps this story is yet another example of the uniquely extreme Fox culture, in which the men that bring in the money get away with whatever they want, whether it is sexual harassment, outright lying on television concerning life or death issues, broadcasting propaganda played on Russian state television or, in this case, allowing its biggest rainmaker to get away with eschewing the jab everyone else had to get.

Tucker Carlson bragged to a mega-church that he isn’t vaccinated, not one, two, or a booster third. According to The Daily Beast:

While speaking at Awaken Church earlier this month, the primetime star heaped praise on the San Diego megachurch for defying COVID-19 restrictions throughout the pandemic before mocking the need for additional booster shots.

“I skipped the first three, I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said, to rapturous applause from the crowd, Voice of San Diego first reported.

Carlson then assured the audience that he grew up in La Jolla, right next to the Salk Institute. So he’s clearly not against vaccinations. It is just as clear that Tucker never took Logic, PHI 101 in college. This is akin to saying, “I grew up in Las Vegas so I’m obviously open to joining an organized crime operation if the right opportunity presents itself. ”

But Tucker was not done self-immolating in smoking humiliation The Beast reminds us of one of Tucker’s most famous analogies:

The loudest anti-vax voice among a plethora of Fox News cranks, Carlson had repeatedly leaned on privacy rights to justify not providing his vax status when asked. “When was the last time you had sex with your wife and in what position? We can trade intimate details,” Carlson texted The New York Times last year when asked.

He just “traded an intimate detail” in a Mega Church! He bragged he had not been vaccinated. Thus, using Tucker’s own reasoning, he’s obligated to say, “Look, I’m a man who is a star on Fox, it’s been a while since I’ve actually had sex with my wife. But if memory serves it was on a long weekend in Aspen about a month ago… Yeah, on my birthday, so I was behind.”

Okay. Yes, this has gone too far. Agreed. Tucker has taken this too far. He wants to have it both ways (We’re no longer talking bedroom stuff). He wants to claim privacy in an environment in which, by rule, he must be vaccinated, and then brag that he’s his own man, especially in Aspen and Mega-churches. He can and will break the rules because he’s just that rich and powerful.

Or he just lied about the jab and Aspen. One can never ever rule out the possibility when it comes to Tucker and Fox News.

