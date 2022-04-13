Biden Tells Zelenskyy He Is Sending Him $800 Million In Weapons

President Biden told President Zelenskyy in a call that the US will be providing an additional $800 million in weapons.

Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA by the White House:

I just spoke with President Zelenskyy and shared with him that my Administration is authorizing an additional $800 million in weapons, ammunition, and other security assistance to Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect. As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the United States will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself.



This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine. These new capabilities include artillery systems, artillery rounds, and armored personnel carriers. I have also approved the transfer of additional helicopters. In addition, we continue to facilitate the transfer of significant capabilities from our Allies and partners around the world.



The steady supply of weapons the United States and its Allies and partners have provided to Ukraine has been critical in sustaining its fight against the Russian invasion. It has helped ensure that Putin failed in his initial war aims to conquer and control Ukraine. We cannot rest now. As I assured President Zelenskyy, the American people will continue to stand with the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for freedom.

President Biden is walking the walk when it comes to supporting Ukraine. Biden is giving the Ukrainians enough weapons to defend themselves and hopefully withstand the assault that Russia will unleash on the eastern part of the country.

Biden is doing everything that Trump refused to do. He is taking on Putin, defending democracy, and being an example of democratic values for the world.

