Jen Psaki Blows Corporate Media Minds As She Shreds Greg Abbott

The corporate media could not wrap their minds around Jen Psaki holding Greg Abbott accountable at the White House press briefing.

Video:

The Press Secretary was asked if the White House is blaming Abbott for inflation.

Psaki said:

Well, I think we are trying to state the facts of what his — another political stunt that we seeing happen and the impact of it. What we’re seeing is right now factually there is over $1 million in trade crossing over the US/Mexico border every minute. These actions are impacting people’s jobs and the livelihoods of hardworking people in Texas and across the country. That’s not a political statement. That is a statement of fact. I would note what we’re seeing with these unnecessary inspections of trucks, transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are significant delays which are resulting in a drop of commercial traffic of up to 60% to 70% in some ports.

And that is significantly impacting the local and regional supply chains to the point that trade associations, officials are businesses are calling for the Texas governor to reverse this self-inflicted gridlock. I would also note that CBP officers are very good at their jobs and Texas DPS does not need to replace them at the southern border. CPD has conducted a record number of drug seizures….so the economic impact here, something that people of all political stripes are calling for a reversal of is something that is significant and we felt that it should be shouted out.

What Psaki was doing is a concept that many in the mainstream press seem to be unfamiliar with. She was holding Gov. Abbott accountable.

The mainstream press is so trapped in both sides framing that they can’t understand that Democrats aren’t acting like Republicans. They aren’t attempting to pass the blame.

The press can’t comprehend that Republicans need to be held accountable for their behavior and choices.

Republicans should be held accountable, and the corporate press’s failure to do is a driver of what creates the negative and unbalanced coverage of Democrats.

