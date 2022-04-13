Jen Psaki Goes All In and Slams Greg Abbott for Creating Delays at the Southern Border

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) after Abbott ordered state troopers to step up truck inspections, noting that these delays are only contributing to further supply chain disruptions.

“Governor Abbott’s unnecessary and redundant inspections of trucks transiting ports of entry between Texas and Mexico are causing significant disruptions to the food and automobile supply chains, delaying manufacturing, impacting jobs, and raising prices for families in Texas and across the country,” Psaki said in a statement.

“The continuous flow of legitimate trade and travel and CBP’s ability to do its job should not be obstructed. Governor Abbott’s actions are impacting people’s jobs, and the livelihoods of hardworking American families,” she added.

According to Reuters, “commercial border crossings between Ciudad Juarez and El Paso slowed to a snail’s pace after Abbott directed the Department of Public Safety on Wednesday to begin conducting ‘enhanced safety inspections’ of vehicles at the international ports of entry into Texas.”

Abbott justified the order, saying that it was prompted because of “cartels that smuggle illicit contraband and people across our southern border.”

Abbott has long accused President Joe Biden’s administration of creating a crisis at the nation’s southern border.

Biden claimed that Biden created a “constitutional crisis” after the Department of Justice (DOJ) sued him for handing down an executive order targeting the transport of migrants recently released from United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) custody.

