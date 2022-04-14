Tucker Carlson Sounds Ready To Cry As He Begs Elon Musk To Save The Right

Tucker Carlson told his viewers that no one else would save the right unless Elon Musk came to their rescue and bought Twitter.

Video clip of Carlson:

talk about posting your Ls pic.twitter.com/zykoAD6nrA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 15, 2022

Carlson said, “Is it sad that we’re all desperate for Elon Musk to save us? Yes, it is, but who else is going to save us? Nobody at this point.”

What is Musk saving the right from?

In the same segment, Carlson said that Elon Musk is saving free speech. Carlson claimed that Twitter is being run by censorship and propaganda.

Carlson glorified Musk as using “his own money to allow Americans to speak freely.”

The First Amendment only applies to criticism of the government. What Tucker Carlson means by free speech is the unchecked ability to spread lies, propaganda, and misinformation.

Tucker Carlson then claimed that “corporate media” hates this deal.

Tucker Carlson is the corporate media. He is on the top-rated cable network as the top-rated host.

It doesn’t get any more corporate media than Tucker Carlson.

A wealthy frozen food fortune heir is begging the richest man in the world to buy Twitter so that unlimited hate speech can be spread.

Tucker Carlson begged Musk to buy Twitter because if social media platforms limit hate speech and disinformation, people like Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson will have no future.

Get The Best 100% Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter In Your Inbox Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human: