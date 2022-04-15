Greg Abbott Is Essentially Kidnapping Migrants And Busing Them To D.C.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) is taking migrants who have scheduled immigration appearances without their consent or the knowledge of the federal government and busing them to Washington, DC.

Chris Magnus, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPD) commissioner said that Abbott is acting without consulting the federal government:

As individuals await the outcome of their immigration proceedings, they are legally obligated to report in for the next steps in their immigration process and permitted to travel elsewhere. CBP’s close partnerships with other government and non-governmental stakeholders are essential to this effort, and to ensuring fairness, order, and humanity in the process.

Governor Abbott is taking actions to move migrants without adequately coordinating with the federal government and local border communities. CBP has always worked closely with and supported border communities in Texas, many of which CBP personnel call home.

Governor Abbott is basically kidnapping migrants and busing the to Washington, D.C. because he is worried about running for reelection against Beto O’Rourke.

The migrants aren’t asked if they want to go to Washington DC, and the federal government is not alerted that these people who have federal hearings about their status have been moved.

Greg Abbott does not have the power or authority to bus migrants out of the state of Texas. Immigration is a role of the federal government. Abbott also appears to be violating the basic rights that the Supreme Court has ruled protect all immigrants, no matter their status.

Abbott must be stopped because his stunt isn’t solving a problem, he is making the situation worse by making it more difficult for the federal government to process immigrants through the system.

