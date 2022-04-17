Beto O’Rourke Unleashes A Damning Indictment Of Greg Abbott

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke unloaded and showed why Greg Abbott is failing in the Lone Star State.

Video of O’Rourke:

Beto O’Rourke said on MSNBC:

This is another political stunt that Greg Abbott has pulled off that has done nothing to improve the safety and security of Texas or the rest of the country for that matter. It is a piece with his activation of 10,000 members of the National Guard who he deployed to the Texas/Mexico border where they have no power to arrest or detain but four of those guardsmen have taken their own lives since they’ve been activated.

They have been taken away from their families their communities, and their kids, and then as you know he shut down all commercial traffic coming into the United States which is spiking inflation and killing businesses, especially along the border, and ensuring higher prices for Texas consumers and more supply shortages for those who want to buy groceries, for example, in the supermarket this weekend. He’s really hurting the state and providing no additional benefits from security or safety. That’s why so many people in Texas want to change.

Rumors are growing that Greg Abbott is doing all of these border stunts, not just to fend off Beto O’Rourke in 2022, but he also has eyes on the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

Greg Abbott could personally drive every migrant in the state of Texas to Washington DC himself and it won’t matter, because if Trump runs, nobody is going to outdo Trump on racist migrant hate.

Beto O’Rourke raised a great point all of these stunts pulled by Abbott come at a cost to the people of Texas.

The people getting hurt are Texans who are paying more for food, gas and seeing supply shortages because Greg Abbott has presidential ambition. By the way, while Abbott is making it harder for Texans to get food, he still hasn’t fixed the power grid that caused them to freeze to death the last time that it failed.

The good news is that Texans can get rid of Abbott and get a government that works for them by supporting Beto O’Rourke for governor.

To say that Democratic statewide candidates have an uphill climb in Texas would be an understatement, but it is time to stop Greg Abbott from wrecking their state.

