Profile In Spinelessness: Kevin McCarthy Refuses To Condemn Putin GOP For Not Supporting NATO

Kevin McCarthy was asked if 63 House Republicans were wrong to vote against a resolution supporting NATO, and he dodged the question.

Video:

Asked on Fox News about 63 House Republicans voting against a resolution supporting NATO, Kevin McCarthy channels Trump by talking about how NATO countries need to ramp up their military spending pic.twitter.com/yBGgOST6d0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 17, 2022

McCarthy claimed that there is strong support for NATO, and there always has been. He then went on to ramble Donald Trump’s talking points about member nations and their commitment to spend more of their defense budget supporting NATO, but nowhere in his answer was a condemnation of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, and the dozens of other House Republicans who voted against the resolution.

Greene, Gaetz, and the rest of the Putin GOP House caucus continue to make it clear that they don’t want Kevin McCarthy to be the next Speaker if Republicans win back the House.

Yet, Kevin McCarthy continues to grovel at their knees and turn a blind eye to the fact that a substantial portion of the Republican House caucus voted against protecting democracy.

Nancy Pelosi will go down in history as one of the greatest Speakers of all time. Speaker Pelosi controls her caucus.

Kevin McCarthy is being run by the House Republican caucus, and if he does get to be the Speaker, the odds are that he will quickly be run out of the job by his own caucus.

