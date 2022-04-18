Trump Judge Rated Unqualified Vacates Airport Mask Mandate

A Trump judge that was rated unqualified by the American Bar Association has overturned the CDC’s federal mask mandate in airports.

Here is the ruling:

New: A Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida has just vacated the CDC's mask mandate in airports and other transport hubs https://t.co/mBuhPa9K8T pic.twitter.com/3aqDtgnJbe — David Mack (@davidmackau) April 18, 2022

The judge was rated as unqualified by the American Bar Association:

Rated "not qualified" by the ABA, due to "not meet[ing] the requisite minimum standard of experience necessary to perform the responsibilities required by the high office of a federal trial judge." https://t.co/Y8p3KOIvSy — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) April 18, 2022

COVID cases are rising nationally. Experts are warning that the nation could be facing another surge, so a Trump-appointed judge decides that now is the time to get rid of the federal transportation mask mandate.

Trump’s corrupt incompetence continues to get Americans killed even though he is no longer in office.

Biden and Schumer have been moving at a record-setting pace to fill judicial vacancies and negate some of the damage that Trump and Mitch McConnell did to the judicial branch. The problem isn’t that Trump and McConnell nominated and confirmed conservatives. It is that they nominated and confirmed unqualified people.

Those who will pay most for McConnell and Trump’s actions will be regular Americans who may have their rights violated, be denied justice, or in the worst-case scenario lose their lives by getting COVID while traveling.

