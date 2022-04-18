Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Judge Rated Unqualified Vacates Airport Mask Mandate

A Trump judge that was rated unqualified by the American Bar Association has overturned the CDC’s federal mask mandate in airports.

Here is the ruling:

The judge was rated as unqualified by the American Bar Association:

COVID cases are rising nationally. Experts are warning that the nation could be facing another surge, so a Trump-appointed judge decides that now is the time to get rid of the federal transportation mask mandate.

Trump’s corrupt incompetence continues to get Americans killed even though he is no longer in office.

Biden and Schumer have been moving at a record-setting pace to fill judicial vacancies and negate some of the damage that Trump and Mitch McConnell did to the judicial branch. The problem isn’t that Trump and McConnell nominated and confirmed conservatives. It is that they nominated and confirmed unqualified people.

Those who will pay most for McConnell and Trump’s actions will be regular Americans who may have their rights violated, be denied justice, or in the worst-case scenario lose their lives by getting COVID while traveling.

 

