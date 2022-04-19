Federal Judge Denies Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Motion To Block Ballot Disqualification

A federal judge has denied Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s motion to stop a lawsuit seeking to kick her off of the ballot from going forward.
US District Judge Amy Totenberg ruled against Greene’s motion to stop a lawsuit from a group of Georgia voters who seek to throw her off of the ballot due to the Georgia Congresswoman’s alleged participation and support for the 1/6 attack.
According to a statement provided by Free Speech For People to PolitcusUSA, “As a result of Judge Totenberg’s ruling, the Georgia voters will have their challenge against Rep. Greene heard before a state administrative law judge in Atlanta, with a hearing currently scheduled for Friday, April 22, at 9:30 am, at the Office of State Administrative Hearings, 225 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 400, South Tower, in Atlanta. The Georgia voters, through their counsel, have issued a subpoena for Rep. Greene to appear at that hearing and testify under oath. ”
Free Speech For People represents the voters in the lawsuit, which has already had a different result than a similar challenge to Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s ballot status that was thrown out by a judge in North Carolina.
