Malcolm Nance Is Risking His Life Defending Ukraine As Republicans Support Putin

MSNBC’s Malcolm Nance joined the International Legion and is on the ground fighting against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Video of Nance on MSNBC’s The Reid Out:

Nance told MSNBC’s Joy Reid:

Well, as you know, I spent quite a bit of time here in the prewar period, and when the invasion happened, I had friends in Donetsk who are in the Ukrainian army who are writing to us and telling us we’re not going to survive tonight. We’ve been hit 500 times. These graduates of the Defense Language Institute are my friends. You know, as the more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought I’m done talking. All right? It’s time to take action here.

So about a month ago, I joined the International Legion here in Ukraine, and I am here to help this country fight, you know, what essentially is a war of extermination. This is an existential war, and Russia has brought it to these people, and they are mass-murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.

Malcolm Nance has been writing best-selling books about Russia and the threat to US democracy for years, but he is doing more than writing and talking in a TV studio.

Nance is putting his life on the line for democracy.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine demonstrates that authoritarian/totalitarian regimes were emboldened by Trump and the erosion of the US as the flagship for global democracy.

The fight for democracy is real. As Nance said, innocent civilians are being murdered in Ukraine by a man who is so threatened by democracy that he is trying to exterminate an entire nation.

Lots of people talk, but Malcolm Nance is a true patriot, willing to risk his life to protect democracy, and his actions put the Putin faction of the Republican Party to shame.

