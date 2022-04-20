Opinion: New Revelations Show Why Clarence Thomas Has Got To Go

Clarence Thomas’ activist wife Ginni is in the news again for her activities surrounding the Trump terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempted insurrection against the United States Government, the same government for which Thomas is supposedly acting as a justice for the highest court in the land.
This time, we learned via CNN that Ginni Thomas also texted former Trump Chief of Staff and coup organizer Mark Meadows about another Republican friend who had claims of election fraud, while urging Meadows to fight to overturn the election.
This friend is Connie Hair, chief of staff to Republican Representative Louie Gohmert of Texas, whom both Ginni and Clarence have seen on social outings.
Sure, that’s plenty enough wrong but of course with this crowd, it gets much worse. “Around that same time, Hair’s boss, Gohmert, filed or supported two lawsuits challenging the election that eventually landed before the Supreme Court.”
The court ultimately declined to hear those cases. But the issue continues to shine a light on the lack of oversight for the Supreme Court, a problem which will only become more urgent given two of Trump’s unqualified and unvetted justices (Barrett and Kavanaugh).
As pointed out earlier in these pages, in order to maintain the legitimacy and trustworthiness of the court, “The standard for conflicts is that a judge or attorney will avoid cases whenever they have a direct conflict of interest or cases in which there is even the appearance of a conflict of interest.”
Yes, the appearance alone is cause to recuse. And indeed, many legal experts have been suggesting that Thomas should consider recusing himself. There’s been a lot of noise about Ginni having rights to do as she pleases, but not only is this not the first go around for these two in terms of Ginni’s activism impacting current cases like Ginni picking George W. Bush’s SCOTUS nominees with conservative activist group Heritage as her husband Clarence heard Bush V Gore, but we are talking about a deadly attempt to overthrow the U.S. government.
We are talking about treason, or at the very least a betrayal of the very foundation of the concept of a democracy. Clarence Thomas is married to someone who actively seeks to take power away from the winning party in what was dubbed “the most secure in American history” by experts.
Furthermore, an investigation published in February of 2022 revealed that Clarence Thomas had violated ethical guidelines and was unfit for his position.
The brutal reality is we do not have “the rule of law” with a Supreme Court that does not apply the law impersonally and with justices who are not subject to the same rules. Without a strong rule of law, we do not have a solid democracy. Maintaining legitimate rule of law is an ongoing struggle, it is not something that we establish and then leave alone and it continues without effort.
The very fact that Clarence Thomas does not think he should recuse himself from cases in which his own wife is playing an activist role informs us that he is not capable of regulating himself and the Court is not capable of imposing the most basic ethics demands upon the individual justices.
