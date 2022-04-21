Rachel Maddow May Have Ended Kevin McCarthy With Tape Disproving His Trump Resignation Denial

5.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rachel Maddow played the tape that proves Rep. Kevin McCarthy was lying when he denied calling on Trump to resign.

Video of Maddow:

Before playing the call, Maddow said, “The authors of this new book, Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns of The New York Times, they have shared the audio of this call with us, so that we can share it with you tonight so that you can know that when Kevin McCarthy denied that this happened, he is not telling the truth.”

Liz Cheney: Yeah I’m here, thanks, Kevin. I guess there is a question, when we are talking about the 25th Amendment resolution. And you asked if, you know, what happens if — is there any chance, are you hearing that he might resign, is there any reason to think that might happen?

Kevin McCarthy: I’ve had a few discussions. My gut tells me no. I’m seriously thinking of having that conversation with him tonight. I haven’t talked to him in a couple of days. From what I know of him, I mean you guys know him to, do you think he would ever back away? But I think what I’m going to do, is I’m going to call him. This is what I think, we know it’ll pass the House. I think there’s a chance it’ll pass the Senate, even when he is gone. And I think there’s a lot of different ramifications for that.

Now, I haven’t had a discussion with the Dems, that if he did resign, with that happen? Now, this is one personal fear I have. I do not want to get into any conversation about Pence pardoning. Again, the only discussion I would have with him is that I think this will pass. And it will be my recommendation you should resign. I mean, that would be my take. But I don’t think he would take it. But I don’t know.

It’s McCarthy’s voice. He can’t claim that he was taken out of context or the call was about someone else because they discuss the 25th Amendment and that only applies to presidents. It is obvious who they were talking about. Also, McCarthy brings up the idea of Pence pardoning Trump.

The audio is a disaster for McCarthy who has been kissing the ring of Trump because he wants to be the next Speaker more than anything else in the world.

The tape has the potential to push the Trump supporters away from him and hurt Republican odds of winning the House.

By playing the tape on the air, Rachel Maddow may have crushed the dreams of Kevin McCarthy and put his career on life support.