New Tape Busts Kevin McCarthy Saying Trump Took Responsibility For 1/6

Rep. Kevin McCarthy is caught on a new tape telling House Republicans that Trump took responsibility for the 1/6 attack.

Video:

McCarthy said, “ Let me be very clear to all of you, and I am very clear to the president. He bears responsibility for his words and actions, no ifs, ands or buts. I asked him personally today does he hold responsibility for what happened? Does he feel bad about what happened? He told me he does have some responsibility for what happened. And he needed to acknowledge that.”

Kevin McCarthy Gets Busted In Another Leaked Tape

McCarthy might be able to survive one leaked tape, but there are multiple tapes. McCarthy also wanted some members of his own House caucus banned from Twitter along with the tape calling on Trump to resign.

Trump has denied that he ever took any responsibility for the 1/6 attack. The dilemma is that both Trump and McCarthy are proven liars.

The only certainty is what is on the tape. Kevin McCarthy lies, but the tape doesn’t. The media is worried about whether or not Trump will support McCarthy, but the more important question is how many House Republicans will stick with him as the tapes are rolled out.