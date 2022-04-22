Posted on by Jason Easley

Watch Live: Marjorie Taylor Greene Testifies At Hearing To Kick Her Off Of The Ballot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is testifying live at a hearing to disqualify her from the ballot.

Watch live:

As a reminder, here is Rep. Greene admitting on video that she was out to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power:

Objectively, Greene’s own words and deeds show that she was supporting the insurrection, and continued to support the insurrectionists after the attack on 1/6.

Greene is outraged that she will be forced to testify under oath, and her testimony could be key to her political future.

 