Watch Live: Marjorie Taylor Greene Testifies At Hearing To Kick Her Off Of The Ballot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is testifying live at a hearing to disqualify her from the ballot.

As a reminder, here is Rep. Greene admitting on video that she was out to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power:

Video is not her friend… pic.twitter.com/cXUikyiehX — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) April 21, 2022

Objectively, Greene’s own words and deeds show that she was supporting the insurrection, and continued to support the insurrectionists after the attack on 1/6.

Greene is outraged that she will be forced to testify under oath, and her testimony could be key to her political future.