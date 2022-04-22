Watch Live: Marjorie Taylor Greene Testifies At Hearing To Kick Her Off Of The Ballot

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is testifying live at a hearing to disqualify her from the ballot.
Watch live:
As a reminder, here is Rep. Greene admitting on video that she was out to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power:
Video is not her friend… pic.twitter.com/cXUikyiehX
— Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) April 21, 2022
Objectively, Greene’s own words and deeds show that she was supporting the insurrection, and continued to support the insurrectionists after the attack on 1/6.
Greene is outraged that she will be forced to testify under oath, and her testimony could be key to her political future.
