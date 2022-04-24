Democrats Need To Listen To Elizabeth Warren And Call Kevin McCarthy A Traitor

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) nailed it, and Democrats should follow her lead in calling Kevin McCarthy a traitor.

Video of Sen. Warren:

Sen. Warren told CNN’s Dana Bash in reaction to the Kevin McCarthy tapes:

Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor. This is outrageous. And that is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now. They say one thing to the American public and something else in private. They understand that it is wrong what happened, an attempt to overthrow our government.

And that the Republicans instead want to continue to try to figure out how to make 2020 election different instead of spending their energy on how it is that we go forward in order to build an economy, in order to make this country work better for the people who sent us to Washington. Shame on Kevin McCarthy.

Democrats should not sugarcoat what McCarthy has done. Kevin McCarthy wants to be the next Speaker of the House, but he has betrayed his country by providing aid and assistance to those who tried to overthrow the government.

The conventional political wisdom is that Democrats are going to lose the House majority in November, so this is not the time for Democrats to play it safe.

It is time to bluntly and plainly tell the American people the truth.

Kevin McCarthy is a traitor, and a vote for a Republican House candidate is a vote for treason against the United States.