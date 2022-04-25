Leaked Text Reveals Marjorie Taylor Greene Wanted Trump To Declare Martial Law And “Go After” Biden

In a leaked text to Mark Meadows, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wanted Trump to declare martial law as Republicans wanted to “go after” Biden.

Here is the text as obtained by CNN:

In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don’t know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!

Greene shows that she does not know what martial law is, but more importantly what does she mean by “go after Biden?” Greene’s text reveals that the House Republicans have been planning to investigate Biden for years.

House Republicans, like Greene, want to “save the republic” by destroying democracy. Contrary to her court testimony, Marjorie Taylor Green’s court testimony, she was very involved in the plot to overturn the election, and in fact, she wanted House Republicans to go after Biden.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is a threat to democracy, and her text messages prove it.