Proof Of Guilt: Trump Allies Immediately Cooked Up Conspiracies To Blame The Left For 1/6 Attack

Instead of working on stopping the attack on the Capitol. the White House and their allies immediately cooked up Antifa conspiracies to spread.

CNN reported:

At 3:45 p.m., Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller suggested to Meadows and Trump aide Dan Scavino that Trump should tweet: “Call me crazy, but ideas for two tweets from POTUS: 1) Bad apples, likely ANTIFA or other crazed leftists, infiltrated today s peaceful protest over the fraudulent vote count. Violence is never acceptable! MAGA supporters embrace our police and the rule of law and should leave the Capitol now! 2) The fake news media who encouraged this summer s violent and radical riots are now trying to blame peaceful and innocent MAGA supporters for violent actions. This isn’t who we are! Our people should head home and let the criminals suffer the consequences!”

Trump’s allies in Congress appeared to get the message. At 3:52 p.m., Greene told Meadows: “Mark we don’t think these attackers are our people. We think they are Antifa. Dressed like Trump supporters.”

Five minutes later, Rep. Louie Gohmert, a Texas Republican, texted Meadows: “Cap Police told me last night they’d been warned that today there’d be a lot of Antifa dressed in red Trump shirts & hats & would likely get violent.”

The texts are not the way that responsible people would behave if the Capitol was under attack. Guilty people who knew what was coming and knew that they were responsible for it would immediately begin to cook up conspiracies and look to blame someone or something else.

The Trump allies are showing signs of guilt, and if this is just the information that the Committee has from Mark Meadows’s texts, there are likely more bombshells coming when all of the pieces are put together.