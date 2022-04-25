Trump Will Literally Pay ($10,000/Day) For His Refusal To Turn Over Docs

A New York judge has found Donald Trump in contempt due to his refusal to turn over documents to NY Attorney General Letitia James and the fine will be $10,000/day.

The New York Times reported:

A New York judge on Monday held Donald J. Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over documents to the state’s attorney general, an extraordinary rebuke of the former president.

The judge, Arthur F. Engoron, ordered Mr. Trump to comply with a subpoena seeking records and assessed a fine of $10,000 per day until he satisfied the court’s requirements. In essence, the judge concluded that Mr. Trump had failed to cooperate with the attorney general, Letitia James, and follow the court’s orders.

Trump has gotten away with refusing to cooperate and follow the laws for his entire adult life. The ruling is a big win for AG Letitia James. Trump’s defense has been that he is not the Trump Organization and is not responsible for turning over documents.

The judge rejected Trump’s claim and found him in contempt.

Trump’s lawyers are going to appeal, but the appeal isn’t likely to fare any better than the initial ruling as the judge didn’t buy any of what Trump was selling and found his excuses insufficient and lacking.

Donald Trump will finally have to pay literally for one of his crimes.