Rand Paul Busted For Using Russian Talking Points In Senate Hearing

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) echoed the Russian talking point that Ukraine is a part of Russia and was shut down by Sec. of State Blinken.

Video of Paul and Blinken:

BLINKEN: If you look at the countries Russia attacked, these were countries that were not part of NATO RAND PAUL: You could also argue the countries they've attacked were part of Russia BLINKEN: I firmly disagree. It's the right of these countries to decide their future pic.twitter.com/4ZeZOVrK0i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 26, 2022

Blinken said pointed out that the countries that Russia attacked in recent years were not part of NATO.

Paul responded, “You could also argue the countries they attacked were part of Russia, part of the Soviet Union.”

Blinken said, “And I firmly disagree with that proposition. It is the fundamental right of these countries to choose their own destiny.”

Paul argued that the countries that were attacked were part of the Soviet Union since the 1920s, and Blinken responded, “That does not give Russia the right to attack them.”

The words that were coming out of Rand Paul’s mouth during the hearing were Russian talking points. Russian state media and Putin have attempted to justify the invasion of Ukraine because Ukraine used to be a part of the Soviet Union.

Sec. Blinken’s answer was a strong rejection of the Russian talking point, but it is important that administration officials and the media point out when a Republican is using a Russian talking point.

Sen. Paul used his platform to insert Russian disinformation and talking points into American political discourse.

Those moments should be explicitly labeled and rejected.

Rand Paul is doing Putin’s dirty work. The only way the Putin GOP will be held accountable is if they are identified and stopped in real-time.

