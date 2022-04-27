Eric Swalwell Says House Republicans Were All In On 1/6 Attack

Rep. Eric Swalwell said that Democrats didn’t know the degree to which House Republicans were all in on the 1/6 attack.

Video of Rep. Swalwell:

Swalwell was asked by MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace if Democrats knew that these House Republicans were in on the plot.

Rep. Swalwell answered:

No. They were all in on it, Nicole, and it clearly went beyond their own expectations, because at the end of that day, we were all running for our lives together, and I actually was so foolish to believe that once we were put in the evacuation room, that we would come out of it united, and that would be our antidote to make sure a day like that would never happen again. And they were as terrified as I was.

Inside that room. But what did they do? They came out of that room, we didn’t have unity. Instead, they tried to blame it on Antifa and then they went right back to saying that the election was stolen, creating the same exact ingredients for another combustible event in our country, and so it is really maddening to see how much criming they were doing ahead of time, and you just hope that there’s going to be some accountability, a reckoning of sorts for their roles.

Swalwell also said that Kevin McCarthy and Marjorie Taylor Greene believe in violence over voting.

It can never be forgotten that members of the House of Representatives plotted a violent attack against their colleagues to keep Donald Trump in power.

Any Republican who has opposed the 1/6 Committee deserves scrutiny because only Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger can be ruled out as members who were involved in the plot.

As Rep. Swalwell said, they were all in on it, and they need to be held accountable.

