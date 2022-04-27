Madison Cawthorn Accuses “The Establishment” of Launching a Political Smear Campaign Against Him

Representative Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) claimed he is the victim of a political smear campaign orchestrated by “the establishment,” saying that his opponents have set up a “coordinated drip campaign” against him.

“They’re going to drop an attack article every one or two days just to try and kill us with a death by 1,000 cuts, and that is really their main strategy,” Cawthorn said in a post to his Instagram account.

Cawthorn urged his supporters not to listen to “salacious lies” and said he would make “no apologies for making sure that we have a good platform to get the truth out about conservatism out to these people when they have been indoctrinated with these lies of socialism.”

Cawthorn’s post claimed that his critics “want to go back to the days of not being on offense, not fighting for the next generation, not trying to dismantle the federal government’s overreach.”

Pleding that “we will never go back,” he reiterated that “the establishment is trying to crush me and others” and that “they attack what they fear.”

Cawthorn’s remarks came shortly after he found himself in legal trouble again.

Earlier, news outlets reported that Cawthorn had been cited for bringing a loaded gun to Charlotte Douglas International Airport. According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), agents detected a loaded Staccato 9mm handgun inside Cawthorn’s luggage.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it had cited Cawthorn with a “weapon law violation.”

