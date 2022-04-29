Member Of Trump’s 1/6 Army Pleads Guilty To Seditious Conspiracy

Brian Ulrich of Georgia has pleaded guilty to a seditious conspiracy to use force to stop the peaceful transfer of power.

According to a Department of Justice release:

Brian Ulrich, 44, of Guyton, Georgia pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy in connection with the Capitol breach. As part of the plea agreement, Ulrich has agreed to cooperate with the government’s ongoing investigation.

Ulrich is the second Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy and obstruction charges. Joshua James, 34, of Arab, Alabama, pleaded guilty on March 2, 2022.

As described in court documents, Ulrich was a member of the Georgia chapter of the Oath Keepers. The Oath Keepers are a large but loosely organized collection of individuals, some of whom are associated with militias. Though the Oath Keepers will accept anyone as members, they explicitly focus on recruiting current and former military, law enforcement, and first-responder personnel.

In his guilty plea, Ulrich admitted that, from November 2020 through January 2021, he conspired with other Oath Keeper members and affiliates to use force to prevent, hinder and delay the execution of the laws of the United States governing the transfer of presidential power. He and others used encrypted and private communications, equipped themselves with a variety of weapons, donned combat and tactical gear, and were prepared to use force to stop the transfer of power.

The guilty plea is proof that there was a seditious conspiracy to use force to keep Donald Trump in the White House. The Oath Keepers were in contact with people inside the Trump campaign, so the odds that they acted alone without the approval of Republicans and the Trump administration are slim.

It isn’t an accident that Trump told his supporters to march on the Capitol, and there were violent militias in the audience ready to carry out his orders.

Justice is being served, and the Republican cover story about the Capitol attack and Trump’s coup is being dismantled one guilty plea at a time.

Get The Free PoliticusUSA Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox First Name Last Name Email address Leave this field empty if you're human: