Sean Hannity’s Texts Blow Fox’s Claim To Be News To Bits

A newly published batch of text messages between Mark Meadows on Sean Hannity reveals that the Fox News host was closely advising the Trump administration.

CNN published the text messages between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity.

Hannity was coordinating with the White House to use his radio show to get out the vote for Trump:

On the afternoon of Election Day, Hannity texted Meadows at 1:36 p.m. to ask about turnout in North Carolina.

Two hours later, Meadows responded: “Stress every vote matters. Get out and vote. On radio.”

“Yes sir,” Hannity replied. “On it. Any place in particular we need a push.”

“Pennsylvania. NC AZ,” Meadows wrote, adding: “Nevada.”

“Got it. Everywhere,” Hannity said.

Hannity lied in January when it was first reported that he did a campaign ad for Trump. He produced a campaign ad for Trump:

Hannity expressed his frustrations again several days later, telling Meadows that he had made a campaign ad.

“I was screaming about no ads from Labor Day on,” Hannity wrote on December 8. “I made my own they never ran it. I’m not pointing fingers. I’m frustrated.”

Hannity claims that he is not a journalist, but he says he is an entertainer.

Fox News does not hold Hannity to the standards that are required of journalists.

The Fox News viewers that I have spoken to don’t know that they are watching entertainment. They think Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Maria Bartiromo, and the rest are giving them the news.

Fox News should be required to label their entertainment programming for viewers.

The texts confirm what many have suspected but no one from Fox News or the Trump administration was willing to go on the record and confirm. Sean Hannity acted as a shadow chief of staff for Donald Trump and did not disclose the relationship to viewers.

