White House Reporters Complain That Jen Psaki Is Too Good At Her Job As They Yearn For Trump

“Jen [Psaki] is very good at her job, which is unfortunate,” one reporter who has covered the past two administrations from the room said. “And the work is a lot less rewarding because you’re no longer saving democracy from Sean Spicer and his Men’s Wearhouse suit. Jawing with Jen just makes you look like an asshole.”

….

“It’s a boring and difficult job. It’s tough to be a White House correspondent if you want to break news, they’re so airtight,” another reporter who covered both the Trump and Biden White Houses from the briefing room. “There’s no Maggie [Haberman]. Who’s the Maggie of the Biden administration? It doesn’t exist.”

White House reporters were openly missing the drama, the chaos, and the insanity of Trump because it gave them a platform to be stars. Under Biden, they’re stuck being journalists and informing the American people about what their government is apparently boring and beneath them.

The corporate media wants Trump back

It has been obvious since Biden came into office. The corporate media wants Donald Trump back. The reason why the coverage of Biden is so negative is that he doesn’t provide them with enough drama.

White House reporters want to be stars. They want cable news shows and book deals.

An administration that is competent and good at its job is bad for them.

The United States has a class of reporters who don’t want to report the news. They want to be featured players in a drama. Joe Biden isn’t giving them their spotlight, so they are yearning for the return of Trump.