Speaker Pelosi Is The Highest Ranking US Official To Visit Ukraine

Speaker Pelosi and a congressional delegation made a secret trip to Ukraine, as she became the highest-ranking official to visit.

Pelosi said in a statement provided to PolliticusUSA:

Our Congressional Delegation had the solemn opportunity and extraordinary honor of meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other top Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

Our delegation traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine. Our meeting with President Zelenskyy began with him thanking the United States for the substantial assistance that we have provided. He conveyed the clear need for continued security, economic and humanitarian assistance from the United States to address the devastating human toll taken on the Ukrainian people by Putin’s diabolic invasion – and our delegation proudly delivered the message that additional American support is on the way, as we work to transform President Biden’s strong funding request into a legislative package. Our delegation conveyed our respect and gratitude to President Zelenskyy for his leadership and our admiration of the Ukrainian people for their courage in the fight against Russia’s oppression.

Our delegation will now continue our travels in Poland, where we will meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials. We look forward to thanking our Polish allies for their dedication and humanitarian efforts. We will proudly convey the gratitude of America for the work of U.S. servicemembers and diplomats and other civilian leaders in Poland. When we return to the United States, we will do so further informed, deeply inspired and ready to do what is needed to help the Ukrainian people as they defend democracy for their nation and for the world.

Video of Pelosi meeting Zelenskyy:

Зустріч зі спікером Палати представників Конгресу США @SpeakerPelosi в Києві. Сполучені Штати є лідером потужної підтримки України в боротьбі з агресією РФ. Дякуємо, що допомагаєте захищати суверенітет і територіальну цілісність нашої держави! pic.twitter.com/QXSBPFoGQh — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 1, 2022

As Democrats risk their lives to support democracy under attack, Republicans are busy fighting Mickey Mouse.

Nancy Pelosi is now the highest-ranking US official to visit Ukraine, which is something that high-ranking Republicans seem to lack the courage to do. Kevin McCarthy went to the Ukraine border, but Speaker Pelosi went to the heart of Kyiv and shook Zelenskyy’s hand.

That’s what a true leader does.