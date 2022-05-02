RNC And Trump Campaign Lose And Must Turn Over Email Marketing Data To The 1/6 Committee

A federal judge ruled that the RNC and Trump campaign must turn over their email marketing data related to their fundraising off of the big lie.

CNN reported:

The decision — issued late Sunday night by Trump-appointed Judge Timothy Kelly of the DC District Court — is a significant win for the House among many ongoing court fights in which investigators are still trying to gather details related to the pro-Trump effort to overturn the 2020 election.

The House Select Committee first demanded data about the RNC’s marketing emails in late February, and the RNC sued in March to block the handover of its information. The House investigators said they wanted to look at the back-end data related to hundreds of emails from the Trump campaign and the RNC to their supporters from November 3, 2020, to January 6, 2021, because the emails suggested the election results were fraudulent and asked for donations, according to court filings.

The House is trying to learn who worked on the email campaigns, how successful they were, and also how the marketing software company, Salesforce, reviewed and analyzed the pro-Trump rallies on January 5 and 6 and communicated with GOP officials, the court record says.

The 1/6 Committee is looking at how the RNC and the Trump campaign monetized the big lie. The committee wants to know the role of email marketing in the coup attempt.

For those of you who are keeping score at home, Trump and Republicans have yet to win a single court case against the 1/6 Committee.

The committee appears to have collected a massive amount of information, and they are going to use it all to put the pieces together and tell the story of Trump’s coup and the Capitol attack.