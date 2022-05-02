Trump Georgia Trouble Grows As Special Grand Jury Selection Begins In Election Interference Probe

“I think (Trump) probably should be concerned in that now, instead of just investigators poking around the edges, he’s got a grand jury that can go directly to the heart of it and compel testimony,” Porter said. “They may be able to compel his testimony.”

As the Manhattan grand jury recently went away with a whimper, Trump’s real criminal liability issue remains in Georgia. The Georgia statute is not cut and dry, but there appears to be a mountain of evidence that Trump engaged in wrongdoing by trying to pressure state and local election officials to find votes for him to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

The grand jury will be able to dig deep and compel testimony from the likes of Sens. Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham, and Trump former lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The DA has already had to have increased security due to threats from Trump supporters.

The case gets to the heart of the Republican effort to pressure states to overturn the election for Trump. Most importantly, the special grand jury has the power to zero in on Trump.

Even if Trump is never charged and convicted, the investigation has the potential to reveal even more damaging information about Donald Trump.