Bernie Sanders And Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Demand Congress Codify Roe v. Wade NOW

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT ) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said that Congress must codify Roe v. Wade and blow up the filibuster if necessary to make it happen.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted:

If we don’t, what message does that send? We can’t sit around, finger point, & hand wring as people’s futures + equality are on the line. It’s time to be decisive, lead with confidence, fight for a prosperous future for all and protect the vulnerable. Leave it all on the field. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 3, 2022

Sen. Sanders tweeted:

Congress must pass legislation that codifies Roe v. Wade as the law of the land in this country NOW. And if there aren’t 60 votes in the Senate to do it, and there are not, we must end the filibuster to pass it with 50 votes. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 3, 2022

Sen. Sanders and Rep. Ocasio Cortez were correct. Congress can’t wait around to see what the Supreme Court will do or how the final opinion will differ from the draft that has been leaked.

Congress has the power to render the Supreme Court majority’s opinion meaningless by passing a single piece of legislation, and if Joe Manchin won’t change the filibuster, then Joe Manchin can find a new job.

Women will die from complications because they will be forced to carry babies that will kill them. Women will die from illegal abortions. Women will die from domestic violence because they had to carry their abuser’s baby and could never flee.

This is the America that four men and one woman who sits on the Supreme Court are trying to create.

Bernie Sanders was correct. It doesn’t have to be this way. Democrats can change this, and if they get legislation passed before November, the voters can elect a Democratic House and Senate that will.