Chief Justice Roberts To Investigate SCOTUS Leaker But Not Clarence And Ginni Thomas

Chief Justice Roberts said that there would be an investigation of the SCOTUS leaker, but he has done nothing about Clarence and Ginni Thomas.

Roberts said in a statement:

To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed. The work of the Court will not be affected in any way.

We at the Court are blessed to have a workforce – permanent employees and law clerks alike – intensely loyal to the institution and dedicated to the rule of law. Court employees have an exemplary and important tradition of respecting the confidentiality of the judicial process and upholding the trust of the Court. This was a singular and egregious breach of that trust that is an affront to the Court and the community of public servants who work here.

I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.

We are still waiting for Chief Justice Roberts to announce the investigation into Justice Thomas and his wife for their conflicts of interest, corruption, and activities surrounding the 1/6 attack.

The Republican standard is that if someone leaks some pieces of paper, they deserve to be prosecuted, but if a Supreme Court justice and his wife provide support for a violent coup against the United States government, Roberts looks the other way.

Chief Justice Roberts doesn’t need to worry. The integrity of his Supreme Court is already destroyed.