Elizabeth Warren Boils With Rage As She Speaks For The 69% Of Americans Who Favor Abortion Rights

An enraged Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said that America is tired of hearing from extremists and they are ready to fight to keep abortion legal.

Video of Warren:

Warren told supporters:

I am angry. Angry and upset and determined. The United States Congress can make Roe versus Wade the law of the land. They just need to do it.

This is what the Republicans have been working toward this day for decades. They have been out there plotting carefully cultivating these supreme court justices so they could have a majority on the bench who would publish something that the majority of Americans do not want.

69% of people across this country, across this country, red states and blue states, old people and young people want Roe versus Wade to maintain as the law. We need to do that. We have a right, extremists, we’ve heard enough from the extremists and we’re tired of it.

Warren also told protesters that America is not going back to the days when abortion was not legal:

Elizabeth Warren in front of the steps at the Supreme Court, "I have seen the world where abortion is illegal, and we are not going back." pic.twitter.com/Z9pzvFt022 — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) May 3, 2022

If the Supreme Court and Republicans expected America to just sit back and take a ruling that guts the right to privacy, they were wrong. Nearly three-quarters of Americans are not going to allow the right’s Gilead fantasy to be implemented without a fight.

It is not just women that are angry, and don’t believe the white male “intellectuals” who claim that abortion rights won’t move the needle in the midterm election.

The right-wing just woke up the rest of the country, and Elizabeth Warren gave voice to their desire to fight for our rights because choice is not “just a women’s issue.”