Pelosi And Schumer Rip Senate Republicans Who Voted For Trump SCOTUS Nominees

In a joint statement, Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer said that Trump’s nominees lied to the Senate, and Senate Republicans are to blame for the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Pelosi and Schumer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

If the report is accurate, the Supreme Court is poised to inflict the greatest restriction of rights in the past fifty years – not just on women but on all Americans.

The Republican-appointed Justices’ reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade would go down as an abomination, one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.

Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation – all at the expense of tens of millions of women who could soon be stripped of their bodily autonomy and the constitutional rights they’ve relied on for half a century.

The party of Lincoln and Eisenhower has now completely devolved into the party of Trump. Every Republican Senator who supported Senator McConnell and voted for Trump Justices pretending that this day would never come will now have to explain themselves to the American people.

Democrats were correct. They read the situation from a mile away and didn’t buy any of the nonsense from Trump’s SCOTUS nominees about Roe v. Wade being settled law.

The misery and pain that will come to women in the United States will be caused by Mitch McConnell, Donald Trump, and Republican Senators.

Speaker Pelosi can be counted on to pass any bill to protect reproductive rights. It will be up to Majority Leader Schumer to get a bill through the Senate and to Biden’s desk for his signature.

The American people are counting on the elected Democratic majority to override the activist right-wing judges on the Supreme Court.