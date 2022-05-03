Schumer Warns Republicans That It’s About To Get Real On Abortion Rights

Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) warned Republicans that he is about to make it get real in the Senate on abortion rights.

Video of Schumer:

Majority Leader Schumer said on the steps of the Supreme Court:

The blame for this decision falls squarely on Senate Republicans, who spent years pushing extremist judges and justices while claiming this day would never come.

It has. So in light of this potential ruling, I want to make three things very clear. First, it is our intention for the senate to hold a vote on legislation to codify the right to an abortion in law. Second, a vote on this legislation is no longer an abstract exercise. This is as urgent and as real as it gets. We will vote to protect a woman’s right to choose, and every American is going to see which side every senator stands on.

Third, to the American people, I say this, elections this November will have consequences because the rights of 100 million women are now on the ballot. To help fight this court’s awful decision, I urge every American to make their voices heard this week and this year. Collier members. Write them. Call your senators, email them, text them, and most of all cast your ballots this November.

Unless a couple of Senate Democrats get a clue and support a filibuster carve out to codify Roe, Democrats are going to hold these votes and make every Senator put themselves on the record.

The entire dynamic of the 2022 midterms has changed. Women and men who support choice are now motivated to vote. Abortion rights will be the number one motivating issue for voters in this election.

Senate Republicans better face it because abortion rights are about to get real.