Susan Collins Is Shocked That Gorsuch And Kavanaugh Lied To Her About Overturning Roe

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) released a statement calling out Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh for lying to her about not overturning Roe v. Wade.

Collins said in a statement about the leaked draft opinion, “If this leaked draft opinion is the final decision and this reporting is accurate, it would be completely inconsistent with what Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh said in their hearings and in our meetings in my office. Obviously, we won’t know each Justice’s decision and reasoning until the Supreme Court officially announces its opinion in this case.”

Sen. Collins is basically saying that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh lied to her during their public hearing and to her face when each nominee met privately with her in her office.

No one, except Sen. Collins, is shocked by the votes of Gorsuch and Kavanaugh. Democrats tried to warn Republicans like Collins that overturning Roe was the likely outcome.

An alleged sexual predator like Kavanaugh can’t be placed on the Supreme Court and be expected to respect women’s rights.

If Collins were serious about protecting abortion rights, she would support a filibuster carve out to codify Roe.