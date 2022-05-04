Biden Gives Democrats Their Message And Slams Ultra Extremist MAGA

President Biden sharpened his midterm message and called out MAGA as the most extreme movement in modern American politics.

Video of Biden:

Biden Rips MAGA Extremists

The President said:

As I said when I — when this hit, as I was getting on the plane to go down to Alabama, this is about a lot more than abortion. I haven’t — I hadn’t read the whole opinion at that time.



But this reminds me of the debate with Robert Bork. Bork believed the only reason you had any inherent rights was because the government gave them to you. If you go back and look at the opening comments from — by the Bork-Biden — when I was questioning him as chairman, I said, “I believe I have the rights that I have not because the government gave it to me, which you believe, but because I’m just a child of God; I exist.” I delegated, by joining this union here, to delegate some obligati- — some rights I have to the government for — for social good.



So, the idea that somehow there is a inherent right — that there is no right of privacy, that there is no right — and remember the debate we — you don’t remember, but we had a debate about Griswold vs. Connecticut. There’d been a law saying a married couple could not purchase birth control in the privacy of their own bedroom and use it. Well, that got struck down. Griswold was thought to be a bad decision by Bork and I — my guess is the guys on the Supreme Court now.



What happens if you have — a state changes the law saying that — that children who are LGBTQ can’t be in classrooms with other children? Is that — is that legit under the way the decision is written?



What are the next things that are going to be attacked? Because this MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that’s existed in American history — in recent American history.

The Midterm Tie In: MAGA And Abortion Extemism



The polling is disasterous for Republicans on overturning Roe. Polling reveals that nearly two thirds of voters are more likely to vote for a candidate who supports a federal law protecting abortion rights.

Biden is right to tie MAGA to abortion extremism. This isn’t 2016 or 2018 or even 2020. The evidence of right-wing extremism is everywhere. Democrats should be running against Republicans as being out of the mainstream and represent an extreme danger to the rights and liberties of the American people.