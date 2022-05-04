Donald Trump Jr. Is So Terrified Of The 1/6 Committee That He Showed Up And Cooperated

Donald Trump Jr. didn’t invoke his Fifth Amendment right while showing up and answering all questions from the 1/6 Committee.

Donald Trump Jr. Cooperates With The 1/6 Committee

CNN reported:

Trump Jr. was a high-profile surrogate for the Trump campaign and was among the most prominent supporters of his father to push a false narrative about the election results in the period between the 2020 election and January 6, 2021. Trump Jr. was with the former President backstage outside the White House before his speech at the “Stop the Steal” rally at the Ellipse.

A person familiar with the interview said it was conducted remotely, lasted a little more than three hours, and was cordial. Trump Jr. answered all the questions and did not assert the Fifth Amendment during the interview, the person said.

Donald Trump Jr. Answered Questions Because He Is Afraid Of The Committee

Whether or not the DOJ acts on more 1/6 Committee criminal referrals, the desired effect has been achieved. Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. have all sat for interviews with the committee.

Given the Trump family’s track of non-cooperation, it is fair to express skepticism that such behavior would have occurred without the committee sending the strong statement that non-cooperation carries a hefty price.

All of his tough public talk vanished, as when push came to shove, Donald Trump Jr. sang to the 1/6 Committee.